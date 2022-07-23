Product of Limits

The product of limits states that if the limits of two functions exist as x approaches a certain value, then the limit of their product can be found by multiplying the individual limits. Specifically, if limx→c f(x) = L and limx→c g(x) = M, then limx→c (f(x)g(x)) = L * M. This property is essential for solving the given limit problem involving the functions f(x) and g(x).