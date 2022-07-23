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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.2.53
Chapter 2, Problem 2.2.53

Suppose limx→c f(x) = 5 and lim x→c g(x) = −2. Find


b. limx→c 2f(x)g(x)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that the problem involves finding the limit of a product of functions as x approaches a certain value, c.
Recall the limit property for products: if lim(x→c) f(x) = L and lim(x→c) g(x) = M, then lim(x→c) [f(x) * g(x)] = L * M.
In this problem, you are given that lim(x→c) f(x) = 5 and lim(x→c) g(x) = -2.
Apply the limit property for products to find lim(x→c) [2 * f(x) * g(x)]. This can be rewritten as 2 * lim(x→c) [f(x) * g(x)].
Substitute the known limits into the expression: 2 * (5 * -2). Calculate this expression to find the limit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function

The limit of a function describes the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this case, limx→c f(x) = 5 indicates that as x gets closer to c, the function f(x) approaches the value 5. Understanding limits is fundamental in calculus as it lays the groundwork for concepts like continuity and derivatives.
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Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

Product of Limits

The product of limits states that if the limits of two functions exist as x approaches a certain value, then the limit of their product can be found by multiplying the individual limits. Specifically, if limx→c f(x) = L and limx→c g(x) = M, then limx→c (f(x)g(x)) = L * M. This property is essential for solving the given limit problem involving the functions f(x) and g(x).
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Constant Multiplication in Limits

When calculating limits, multiplying a function by a constant does not affect the limit's existence. Specifically, if k is a constant and limx→c f(x) = L, then limx→c (k * f(x)) = k * L. This concept is crucial for evaluating the limit limx→c 2f(x)g(x), as the constant 2 can be factored out when calculating the limit.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?

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Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


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Textbook Question

In Exercises 77–80, find a function that satisfies the given conditions and sketch its graph. (The answers here are not unique. Any function that satisfies the conditions is acceptable. Feel free to use formulas defined in pieces if that will help.)


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Textbook Question

Using the Sandwich Theorem


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Give reasons for your answer.


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Textbook Question

Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.


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Textbook Question

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In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)


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