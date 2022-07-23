At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = (2x – 1)¹/³
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = (2x – 1)¹/³
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = √(x⁴ +1)/(1 + sin² x)
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→−3 (x² − 9) / (x + 3) = −6
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→−5⁻ (3x) / (2x + 10)
In Exercises 77–80, find a function that satisfies the given conditions and sketch its graph. (The answers here are not unique. Any function that satisfies the conditions is acceptable. Feel free to use formulas defined in pieces if that will help.)
lim x → ±∞ k(x) = 1, lim x → 1⁻ k(x) = ∞, and lim x → 1⁺ k(x) = −∞
Suppose that a function f(x) is defined for all x in [-1,1]. Can anything be said about the existence of limx→0 f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.