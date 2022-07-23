Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)
Formal Definitions of One-Sided Limits
Greatest integer function Find (a) limx→400+ ⌊x⌋ and (b) limx→400− ⌊x⌋; then use limit definitions to verify your findings. (c) Based on your conclusions in parts (a) and (b), can you say anything about limx→400 ⌊x⌋? Give reasons for your answer.
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limx→0 (x² − x + sin x) / 2x
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→−3 (x² − 9) / (x + 3) = −6
Theory and Examples
Suppose that f is an odd function of x. Does knowing that limx→0+ f(x) = 3 tell you anything about limx→0− f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.
Suppose that a function f(x) is defined for all x in [-1,1]. Can anything be said about the existence of limx→0 f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.