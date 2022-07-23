Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = (2x – 1)¹/³
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = √(x⁴ +1)/(1 + sin² x)
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→−3 (x² − 9) / (x + 3) = −6
Theory and Examples
Suppose that f is an odd function of x. Does knowing that limx→0+ f(x) = 3 tell you anything about limx→0− f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.
In Exercises 77–80, find a function that satisfies the given conditions and sketch its graph. (The answers here are not unique. Any function that satisfies the conditions is acceptable. Feel free to use formulas defined in pieces if that will help.)
lim x → ±∞ k(x) = 1, lim x → 1⁻ k(x) = ∞, and lim x → 1⁺ k(x) = −∞