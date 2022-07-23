Textbook Question
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)
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Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = (2x – 1)¹/³
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limx→0 (x² − x + sin x) / 2x
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = √(x⁴ +1)/(1 + sin² x)
Theory and Examples
Suppose that f is an odd function of x. Does knowing that limx→0+ f(x) = 3 tell you anything about limx→0− f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.
Suppose that a function f(x) is defined for all x in [-1,1]. Can anything be said about the existence of limx→0 f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.