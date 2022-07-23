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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.3.45
Chapter 2, Problem 2.3.45

Using the Formal Definition


Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.


limx→−3 (x² − 9) / (x + 3) = −6

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1
Understand the problem: We need to prove the limit \( \lim_{x \to -3} \frac{x^2 - 9}{x + 3} = -6 \) using the formal definition of a limit.
Simplify the expression: Notice that \( x^2 - 9 \) can be factored as \((x - 3)(x + 3)\). This allows us to rewrite the expression as \( \frac{(x - 3)(x + 3)}{x + 3} \). For \( x \neq -3 \), this simplifies to \( x - 3 \).
Apply the limit: Now, we need to find \( \lim_{x \to -3} (x - 3) \). As \( x \) approaches \(-3\), the expression \( x - 3 \) approaches \(-3 - 3 = -6\).
Use the formal definition of a limit: For every \( \epsilon > 0 \), there exists a \( \delta > 0 \) such that if \( 0 < |x + 3| < \delta \), then \( |(x - 3) + 6| < \epsilon \).
Verify the condition: Simplifying \( |(x - 3) + 6| = |x + 3| \), we can choose \( \delta = \epsilon \). Therefore, for any \( \epsilon > 0 \), if \( 0 < |x + 3| < \epsilon \), then \( |x + 3| < \epsilon \), proving the limit is \(-6\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit Definition

The formal definition of a limit states that for a function f(x), the limit as x approaches a value 'a' is L if, for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that whenever 0 < |x - a| < δ, it follows that |f(x) - L| < ε. This definition is crucial for rigorously proving limit statements.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Factoring and Simplifying Expressions

To evaluate limits, especially when direct substitution results in an indeterminate form like 0/0, factoring and simplifying the expression can help. In the given limit, the expression (x² - 9) can be factored into (x - 3)(x + 3), allowing for cancellation of the (x + 3) term.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions

Substitution in Limits

Once the expression is simplified, substitution can be used to find the limit. In this case, after canceling the common factor, substituting x = -3 into the simplified expression yields the limit value. Understanding how to apply substitution correctly is essential for limit evaluation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.


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At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?

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At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?

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Suppose that f is an odd function of x. Does knowing that limx→0+ f(x) = 3 tell you anything about limx→0− f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.

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Suppose that a function f(x) is defined for all x in [-1,1]. Can anything be said about the existence of limx→0 f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.

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