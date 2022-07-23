Find y⁽⁴⁾ = d⁴y/dx⁴ if:
b. y = 9 cos x
Find y⁽⁴⁾ = d⁴y/dx⁴ if:
b. y = 9 cos x
Right circular cone The lateral surface area S of a right circular cone is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation
______
S = πr √ r² + h².
b. How is dS/dt related to dh/dt if r is constant?
The Reciprocal Rule
b. Show that the Reciprocal Rule and the Derivative Product Rule together imply the Derivative Quotient Rule.
Particle motion At time t ≥ 0, the velocity of a body moving along the horizontal s-axis is v = t² − 4t + 3.
b. When is the body moving forward? Backward?
Recovering a function from its derivative
b. Repeat part (a), assuming that the graph starts at (−2, 0) instead of (−2, 3).
Tolerance
b. About how accurately must the tank’s exterior diameter be measured to calculate the amount of paint it will take to paint the side of the tank to within 5% of the true amount?