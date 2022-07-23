Consider the function
f(x) = { x² cos(2/x), x ≠ 0
0, x = 0
b. Determine f' for x ≠ 0.
Consider the function
f(x) = { x² cos(2/x), x ≠ 0
0, x = 0
b. Determine f' for x ≠ 0.
Right circular cone The lateral surface area S of a right circular cone is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation
______
S = πr √ r² + h².
b. How is dS/dt related to dh/dt if r is constant?
Analyzing Motion Using Graphs
[Technology Exercise] Exercises 31–34 give the position function s = f(t) of an object moving along the s-axis as a function of time t. Graph f together with the velocity function v(t) = ds/dt = f'(t) and the acceleration function a(t) = d²s/dt² = f''(t). Comment on the object’s behavior in relation to the signs and values of v and a. Include in your commentary such topics as the following:
b. When does it move to the left (down) or to the right (up)?
s = 200t - 16t², 0 ≤ t ≤ 12.5 (a heavy object fired straight up from Earth’s surface at 200 ft/sec)
Right circular cylinder The total surface area S of a right circular cylinder is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = 2πr² + 2πrh.
b. How is dS/dt related to dh/dt if r is constant?
Tolerance
b. About how accurately must the tank’s exterior diameter be measured to calculate the amount of paint it will take to paint the side of the tank to within 5% of the true amount?
b. Show that
f(x) = { x² sin(1/x), x ≠ 0
0, x = 0
is differentiable at x = 0 and find f′(0).