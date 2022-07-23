Textbook Question
Second Derivatives
Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.
y = x(2x + 1)⁴
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Second Derivatives
Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.
y = x(2x + 1)⁴
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
y = (4x + 3)⁴(x + 1)⁻³
Find an equation of the straight line having slope 1/4 that is tangent to the curve y = √x.
Find dy/dt when x = 1 if y = x² + 7x − 5 and dx/dt = ¹/₃.
If r + s² + v³ = 12, dr/dt = 4, and ds/dt = –3, find dv/dt when r = 3 and s = 1.
Power Rule for negative integers Use the Derivative Quotient Rule to prove the Power Rule for negative integers, that is,
d/dx (x⁻ᵐ) = −mx⁻ᵐ⁻¹
where m is a positive integer.