Textbook Question
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x⁻¹/² sec (2x)²
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Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x⁻¹/² sec (2x)²
Second Derivatives
Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.
y = x(2x + 1)⁴
Find an equation of the straight line having slope 1/4 that is tangent to the curve y = √x.
Are there any points on the curve y = x - 1/(2x) where the slope is 2? If so, find them.
If r + s² + v³ = 12, dr/dt = 4, and ds/dt = –3, find dv/dt when r = 3 and s = 1.
Power Rule for negative integers Use the Derivative Quotient Rule to prove the Power Rule for negative integers, that is,
d/dx (x⁻ᵐ) = −mx⁻ᵐ⁻¹
where m is a positive integer.