Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.29
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.29

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.


y = (4x + 3)⁴(x + 1)⁻³

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function as a product of two functions: \( u(x) = (4x + 3)^4 \) and \( v(x) = (x + 1)^{-3} \). We will use the product rule for differentiation, which states that if \( y = u(x) \cdot v(x) \), then \( y' = u'(x) \cdot v(x) + u(x) \cdot v'(x) \).
Differentiate \( u(x) = (4x + 3)^4 \) using the chain rule. Let \( z = 4x + 3 \), then \( u(x) = z^4 \). The derivative \( u'(x) = 4z^3 \cdot \frac{d}{dx}(4x + 3) \). Since \( \frac{d}{dx}(4x + 3) = 4 \), we have \( u'(x) = 16(4x + 3)^3 \).
Differentiate \( v(x) = (x + 1)^{-3} \) using the power rule. The derivative \( v'(x) = -3(x + 1)^{-4} \cdot \frac{d}{dx}(x + 1) \). Since \( \frac{d}{dx}(x + 1) = 1 \), we have \( v'(x) = -3(x + 1)^{-4} \).
Apply the product rule: \( y' = u'(x) \cdot v(x) + u(x) \cdot v'(x) \). Substitute \( u'(x) = 16(4x + 3)^3 \), \( v(x) = (x + 1)^{-3} \), \( u(x) = (4x + 3)^4 \), and \( v'(x) = -3(x + 1)^{-4} \).
Simplify the expression: \( y' = 16(4x + 3)^3(x + 1)^{-3} - 3(4x + 3)^4(x + 1)^{-4} \). Factor and combine like terms if possible to simplify further.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product Rule

The product rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to find the derivative of a product of two functions. If you have two functions, u(x) and v(x), the derivative of their product is given by u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). This rule is essential when differentiating expressions where two functions are multiplied together, as seen in the given problem.
Recommended video:
05:18
The Product Rule

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a method for differentiating composite functions, where one function is nested inside another. If you have a function y = f(g(x)), the derivative is found by taking the derivative of the outer function f with respect to g, and then multiplying it by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This rule is crucial for handling expressions with powers, such as (4x + 3)⁴ in the problem.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule

Negative Exponents

Negative exponents indicate reciprocal functions, and understanding how to differentiate them is important. For a function like (x + 1)⁻³, the derivative involves applying the power rule, which states that the derivative of xⁿ is n*xⁿ⁻¹, and then considering the negative exponent. This concept helps in simplifying and differentiating terms with negative powers in the given expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.


𝔂 = x⁻¹/² sec (2x)²

239
views
Textbook Question

Second Derivatives


Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.


y = x(2x + 1)⁴

202
views
Textbook Question

Find an equation of the straight line having slope 1/4 that is tangent to the curve y = √x.

225
views
Textbook Question

Are there any points on the curve y = x - 1/(2x) where the slope is 2? If so, find them.

212
views
Textbook Question

If r + s² + v³ = 12, dr/dt = 4, and ds/dt = –3, find dv/dt when r = 3 and s = 1.

187
views
Textbook Question

Power Rule for negative integers Use the Derivative Quotient Rule to prove the Power Rule for negative integers, that is,

d/dx (x⁻ᵐ) = −mx⁻ᵐ⁻¹

where m is a positive integer.

277
views