Chain Rule

The chain rule is a method for differentiating composite functions, where one function is nested inside another. If you have a function y = f(g(x)), the derivative is found by taking the derivative of the outer function f with respect to g, and then multiplying it by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This rule is crucial for handling expressions with powers, such as (4x + 3)⁴ in the problem.