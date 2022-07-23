Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
y = (4x + 3)⁴(x + 1)⁻³
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
y = (4x + 3)⁴(x + 1)⁻³
Find an equation of the straight line having slope 1/4 that is tangent to the curve y = √x.
Find dy/dt when x = 1 if y = x² + 7x − 5 and dx/dt = ¹/₃.
Theory and Examples
Intersecting normal line The line that is normal to the curve x² + 2xy – 3y² = 0 at (1,1) intersects the curve at what other point?
Are there any points on the curve y = x - 1/(2x) where the slope is 2? If so, find them.
A growing sand pile Sand falls from a conveyor belt at the rate of 10 m³/min onto the top of a conical pile. The height of the pile is always three-eighths of the base diameter. How fast are the (a) height and (b) radius changing when the pile is 4 m high? Answer in centimeters per minute.