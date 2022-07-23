Textbook Question
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).
y = cos u, u = −x/3
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Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).
y = cos u, u = −x/3
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x⁻¹/² sec (2x)²
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
y = (4x + 3)⁴(x + 1)⁻³
Are there any points on the curve y = x - 1/(2x) where the slope is 2? If so, find them.
Power Rule for negative integers Use the Derivative Quotient Rule to prove the Power Rule for negative integers, that is,
d/dx (x⁻ᵐ) = −mx⁻ᵐ⁻¹
where m is a positive integer.
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = (x + 1)² (x² + 2x)