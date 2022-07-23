Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt

Textbook Question
Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
2√y = x – y
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Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
2√y = x – y
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (1 + cos(2t))⁻⁴
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t))
Tangent Lines
In Exercises 35–38, graph the curves over the given intervals, together with their tangent lines at the given values of x. Label each curve and tangent line with its equation.
y = sin x, −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 2π
x = −π, 0, 3π/2
Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.
s = (t² + 5t − 1) / t²
In Exercises 43–50, find by implicit differentiation.
y² = x .
x + 1