Textbook Question
Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt
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Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = sin(5√x)
Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
2√y = x – y
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t))
Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.
s = (t² + 5t − 1) / t²
In Exercises 43–50, find by implicit differentiation.
y² = x .
x + 1