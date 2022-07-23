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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.43
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.43

In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.


y = (1 + cos(2t))⁻⁴

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function y = (1 + cos(2t))^(-4) and recognize that you need to find the derivative dy/dt.
Apply the chain rule for differentiation. The chain rule states that if you have a composite function y = f(g(t)), then dy/dt = f'(g(t)) * g'(t).
Differentiate the outer function f(u) = u^(-4) with respect to u, which gives f'(u) = -4u^(-5).
Substitute u = 1 + cos(2t) into the derivative of the outer function, resulting in -4(1 + cos(2t))^(-5).
Differentiate the inner function g(t) = 1 + cos(2t) with respect to t. The derivative of cos(2t) is -2sin(2t), so g'(t) = -2sin(2t). Multiply this result by the derivative of the outer function to get dy/dt = -4(1 + cos(2t))^(-5) * (-2sin(2t)).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(t)) is composed of two functions, then its derivative dy/dt is f'(g(t)) * g'(t). This rule is essential for finding the derivative of y = (1 + cos(2t))⁻⁴, as it involves differentiating the outer function and the inner function separately.
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Trigonometric Derivatives

Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial for solving this problem. The derivative of cos(t) is -sin(t), and when dealing with cos(2t), the chain rule must be applied, resulting in the derivative -2sin(2t). This knowledge is necessary to differentiate the inner function of the composite function y = (1 + cos(2t))⁻⁴.
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Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Power Rule

The power rule is used to differentiate functions of the form y = x^n, where the derivative is n*x^(n-1). In this problem, the function y = (1 + cos(2t))⁻⁴ can be differentiated using the power rule, treating the entire expression inside the parentheses as a single variable. This rule helps in finding the derivative of the outer function in the composite expression.
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Power Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt

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Textbook Question

Derivatives in Differential Form


In Exercises 17–28, find dy.


y = sin(5√x)

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Textbook Question

Second Derivatives


In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.


2√y = x – y

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.


y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t))

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Textbook Question

Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.


s = (t² + 5t − 1) / t²

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–50, find by implicit differentiation.


y² = x .

x + 1

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