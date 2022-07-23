Textbook Question
Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt
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Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt
Derivatives
In Exercises 1–18, find dy/dx.
f(x) = x³ sin x cos x
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t))
Derivatives
In Exercises 27–32, find dp/dq.
p = (q sin q) / (q² − 1)
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = 1 − (1/u), u = g(x) = (1 / (1 − x)), x = −1
Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.
s = (t² + 5t − 1) / t²