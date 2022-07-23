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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.5.35
Chapter 3, Problem 3.5.35

Tangent Lines


In Exercises 35–38, graph the curves over the given intervals, together with their tangent lines at the given values of x. Label each curve and tangent line with its equation.


y = sin x, −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 2π
x = −π, 0, 3π/2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function and the points where the tangent lines are to be found. The function is y = sin(x), and the points are x = -π, x = 0, and x = 3π/2.
Find the derivative of the function y = sin(x) to determine the slope of the tangent line at any point x. The derivative is y' = cos(x).
Calculate the slope of the tangent line at each specified point by substituting the x-values into the derivative. For x = -π, x = 0, and x = 3π/2, compute y'(-π), y'(0), and y'(3π/2).
Determine the y-coordinate of the function at each specified x-value by substituting these x-values into the original function y = sin(x). Calculate y(-π), y(0), and y(3π/2).
Use the point-slope form of the equation of a line, y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is a point on the line, to write the equation of the tangent line at each specified point. Substitute the slopes and points found in the previous steps to get the equations of the tangent lines.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line is equal to the derivative of the curve's equation at that point. For the function y = sin x, the tangent line at a specific x-value can be found using the derivative, y' = cos x.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Derivative of Trigonometric Functions

The derivative of a function provides the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to changes in its input. For trigonometric functions like y = sin x, the derivative is y' = cos x. This derivative is crucial for determining the slope of the tangent line at any point on the curve, which is necessary for graphing the tangent lines.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Graphing Trigonometric Functions

Graphing trigonometric functions involves plotting their values over a specified interval. For y = sin x, the graph is a wave-like pattern that oscillates between -1 and 1. Understanding the periodic nature and key points, such as x = -π, 0, and 3π/2, helps in accurately plotting the curve and its tangent lines, ensuring each is labeled with its equation.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt

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Textbook Question

Derivatives


In Exercises 1–18, find dy/dx.


f(x) = x³ sin x cos x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.


y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t))

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Textbook Question

Derivatives


In Exercises 27–32, find dp/dq.


p = (q sin q) / (q² − 1)

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Textbook Question

Finding Derivative Values


In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.


f(u) = 1 − (1/u), u = g(x) = (1 / (1 − x)), x = −1

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Textbook Question

Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.


s = (t² + 5t − 1) / t²

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