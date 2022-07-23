Textbook Question
Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt
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Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (1 + cos(2t))⁻⁴
Derivatives
In Exercises 27–32, find dp/dq.
p = (q sin q) / (q² − 1)
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = 1 − (1/u), u = g(x) = (1 / (1 − x)), x = −1
Tangent Lines
In Exercises 35–38, graph the curves over the given intervals, together with their tangent lines at the given values of x. Label each curve and tangent line with its equation.
y = sin x, −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 2π
x = −π, 0, 3π/2
Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.
s = (t² + 5t − 1) / t²