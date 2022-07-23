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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.54
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.54

In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.


y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t))

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the function y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t)). We need to find dy/dt, which involves differentiating y with respect to t.
Notice that y is a composite function. It involves the sine function, a square root, and another square root inside. We will use the chain rule to differentiate it.
Start by differentiating the outer function: y = 4 sin(u), where u = √(1 + √t). The derivative of sin(u) with respect to u is cos(u). Therefore, dy/du = 4 cos(u).
Next, differentiate u = √(1 + √t) with respect to t. This requires using the chain rule again. Let v = 1 + √t, so u = √v. The derivative of √v with respect to v is 1/(2√v).
Finally, differentiate v = 1 + √t with respect to t. The derivative of √t with respect to t is 1/(2√t). Combine all these derivatives using the chain rule to find dy/dt.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dx is f'(g(x)) * g'(x). In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the nested functions within y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t)).
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Derivative of Sine Function

The derivative of the sine function is crucial for solving this problem. The derivative of sin(u) with respect to u is cos(u). When differentiating y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t)), this rule is applied to find the derivative of the sine component, which is part of the composite function.
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Derivatives of Sine & Cosine

Derivative of Square Root Function

Understanding how to differentiate square root functions is essential here. The derivative of √u with respect to u is 1/(2√u). This rule is applied twice in the problem: first to differentiate √t and then to differentiate √(1 + √t), which are nested within the sine function.
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Derivatives of Other Trig Functions Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.


y = (1 + cos(2t))⁻⁴

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Textbook Question

Derivatives


In Exercises 27–32, find dp/dq.


p = (q sin q) / (q² − 1)

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Textbook Question

Finding Derivative Values


In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.


f(u) = 1 − (1/u), u = g(x) = (1 / (1 − x)), x = −1

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Textbook Question

Tangent Lines


In Exercises 35–38, graph the curves over the given intervals, together with their tangent lines at the given values of x. Label each curve and tangent line with its equation.


y = sin x, −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 2π

x = −π, 0, 3π/2

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Textbook Question

Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.


s = (t² + 5t − 1) / t²

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