Textbook Question
Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt
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Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = sin(5√x)
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (1 + cos(2t))⁻⁴
Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.
s = (t² + 5t − 1) / t²
In Exercises 43–50, find by implicit differentiation.
y² = x .
x + 1
a. Graph the function
ƒ(x) = { x, -1 ≤ x < 0
{ tan x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
b. Is ƒ continuous at x = 0?
c. Is ƒ differentiable at x = 0?
Give reasons for your answers.