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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.23
Chapter 3, Problem 3.23

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.


𝔂 = x⁻¹/² sec (2x)²

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1
Identify the function components: The given function is 𝔂 = x-1/2 sec((2x)2). This is a product of two functions: u(x) = x-1/2 and v(x) = sec((2x)2).
Apply the product rule: The derivative of a product of two functions u(x) and v(x) is given by (uv)' = u'v + uv'.
Differentiate u(x): The derivative of u(x) = x-1/2 is u'(x) = -1/2 * x-3/2.
Differentiate v(x): To find v'(x), use the chain rule. The derivative of sec(z) is sec(z)tan(z), where z = (2x)2. First, find the derivative of z with respect to x, which is dz/dx = 4x. Then, v'(x) = sec((2x)2)tan((2x)2) * 4x.
Combine the results: Substitute u(x), u'(x), v(x), and v'(x) into the product rule formula to find the derivative of 𝔂. Simplify the expression to obtain the final derivative.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative Rules

Understanding the rules of differentiation, such as the product rule, quotient rule, and chain rule, is essential for finding derivatives of complex functions. The product rule is used when differentiating products of functions, while the chain rule is necessary for composite functions. Mastery of these rules allows for systematic and accurate differentiation.
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Trigonometric Functions

The function sec(2x) is a trigonometric function, specifically the secant function, which is the reciprocal of the cosine function. Knowing the derivatives of trigonometric functions, such as sec(x), is crucial for differentiating expressions involving them. The derivative of sec(x) is sec(x)tan(x), which will be applied in this context.
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Power Rule

The power rule is a fundamental concept in calculus that states if f(x) = x^n, then f'(x) = n*x^(n-1). This rule is particularly useful for differentiating functions with exponents, such as x^(-1/2) in the given function. Applying the power rule correctly is vital for simplifying the differentiation process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Derivative Calculations


In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).


y = cos u, u = −x/3

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Textbook Question

Second Derivatives


Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.


y = x(2x + 1)⁴

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Textbook Question

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.


y = (4x + 3)⁴(x + 1)⁻³

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Textbook Question

Power Rule for negative integers Use the Derivative Quotient Rule to prove the Power Rule for negative integers, that is,

d/dx (x⁻ᵐ) = −mx⁻ᵐ⁻¹

where m is a positive integer.

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Textbook Question

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.


𝔂 = (x + 1)² (x² + 2x)

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Textbook Question

The best quantity to order One of the formulas for inventory management says that the average weekly cost of ordering, paying for, and holding merchandise is

A(q) = (km / q) + cm + (hq / 2),

where q is the quantity you order when things run low (shoes, TVs, brooms, or whatever the item might be); k is the cost of placing an order (the same, no matter how often you order); c is the cost of one item (a constant); m is the number of items sold each week (a constant); and h is the weekly holding cost per item (a constant that takes into account things such as space, utilities, insurance, and security).

Find dA/dq and d²A/dq².

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