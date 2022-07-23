Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).
y = cos u, u = −x/3
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).
y = cos u, u = −x/3
Second Derivatives
Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.
y = x(2x + 1)⁴
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
y = (4x + 3)⁴(x + 1)⁻³
Power Rule for negative integers Use the Derivative Quotient Rule to prove the Power Rule for negative integers, that is,
d/dx (x⁻ᵐ) = −mx⁻ᵐ⁻¹
where m is a positive integer.
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = (x + 1)² (x² + 2x)
The best quantity to order One of the formulas for inventory management says that the average weekly cost of ordering, paying for, and holding merchandise is
A(q) = (km / q) + cm + (hq / 2),
where q is the quantity you order when things run low (shoes, TVs, brooms, or whatever the item might be); k is the cost of placing an order (the same, no matter how often you order); c is the cost of one item (a constant); m is the number of items sold each week (a constant); and h is the weekly holding cost per item (a constant that takes into account things such as space, utilities, insurance, and security).
Find dA/dq and d²A/dq².