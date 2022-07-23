Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = ((3t − 4) / (5t + 2))⁻⁵
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In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = ((3t − 4) / (5t + 2))⁻⁵
Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
2√y = x – y
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (1 + cos(2t))⁻⁴
In Exercises 43–50, find by implicit differentiation.
y² = x .
x + 1
a. Graph the function
ƒ(x) = { x, -1 ≤ x < 0
{ tan x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
b. Is ƒ continuous at x = 0?
c. Is ƒ differentiable at x = 0?
Give reasons for your answers.
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = sec(x² − 1)