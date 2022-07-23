Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dx is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to the inner function g by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This is essential for differentiating y = sin(5√x), where the outer function is sine and the inner function is 5√x.