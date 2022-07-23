Textbook Question
Derivatives
In Exercises 1–18, find dy/dx.
f(x) = x³ sin x cos x
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Derivatives
In Exercises 1–18, find dy/dx.
f(x) = x³ sin x cos x
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t))
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = 1 − (1/u), u = g(x) = (1 / (1 − x)), x = −1
Tangent Lines
In Exercises 35–38, graph the curves over the given intervals, together with their tangent lines at the given values of x. Label each curve and tangent line with its equation.
y = sin x, −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 2π
x = −π, 0, 3π/2
Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.
s = (t² + 5t − 1) / t²
In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.
y = 4 − x², (−1, 3)