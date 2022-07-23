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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.5.31
Chapter 3, Problem 3.5.31

Derivatives


In Exercises 27–32, find dp/dq.


p = (q sin q) / (q² − 1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the function p = \(\frac{q \sin q}{q^2 - 1}\). This is a quotient of two functions, so we will use the Quotient Rule to find the derivative dp/dq.
Step 2: Recall the Quotient Rule, which states that if you have a function \(\frac{u}{v}\), its derivative is \(\frac{du/dq \cdot v - u \cdot dv/dq}{v^2}\). Here, u = q \(\sin\) q and v = q^2 - 1.
Step 3: Differentiate u = q \(\sin\) q with respect to q. Use the Product Rule: \(\frac{d}{dq}\)(q \(\sin\) q) = \(\frac{d}{dq}\)(q) \(\cdot\) \(\sin\) q + q \(\cdot\) \(\frac{d}{dq}\)(\(\sin\) q).
Step 4: Differentiate v = q^2 - 1 with respect to q. This is a simple power rule: \(\frac{d}{dq}\)(q^2 - 1) = 2q.
Step 5: Substitute the derivatives found in Steps 3 and 4 into the Quotient Rule formula from Step 2, and simplify the expression to find dp/dq.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivatives

A derivative represents the rate at which a function changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides information about the slope of the tangent line to the curve of the function at any given point. The derivative is denoted as dp/dq, indicating the change in p with respect to the change in q.
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Derivatives

Quotient Rule

The quotient rule is a method for finding the derivative of a function that is the ratio of two other functions. If p = f(q)/g(q), the derivative dp/dq is given by (g(q) * f'(q) - f(q) * g'(q)) / (g(q))². This rule is essential for differentiating functions like p in the given exercise, where p is expressed as a fraction.
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Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, are fundamental in calculus and describe relationships between angles and sides of triangles. In the context of the given function p = (q sin q) / (q² − 1), the sine function introduces periodic behavior, which can affect the derivative's behavior. Understanding how to differentiate these functions is crucial for solving the problem.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Derivatives


In Exercises 1–18, find dy/dx.


f(x) = x³ sin x cos x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.


y = 4 sin(√(1 + √t))

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Textbook Question

Finding Derivative Values


In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.


f(u) = 1 − (1/u), u = g(x) = (1 / (1 − x)), x = −1

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Textbook Question

Tangent Lines


In Exercises 35–38, graph the curves over the given intervals, together with their tangent lines at the given values of x. Label each curve and tangent line with its equation.


y = sin x, −3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 2π

x = −π, 0, 3π/2

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Textbook Question

Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.


s = (t² + 5t − 1) / t²

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.


y = 4 − x², (−1, 3)

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