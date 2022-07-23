Consider the function
f(x) = { x² cos(2/x), x ≠ 0
0, x = 0
b. Determine f' for x ≠ 0.
Consider the function
f(x) = { x² cos(2/x), x ≠ 0
0, x = 0
b. Determine f' for x ≠ 0.
Find y⁽⁴⁾ = d⁴y/dx⁴ if:
b. y = 9 cos x
Temperatures in Fairbanks, Alaska The graph in the accompanying figure shows the average Fahrenheit temperature in Fairbanks, Alaska, during a typical 365-day year. The equation that approximates the temperature on day x is
y = 37 sin[(2π/365)(x − 101)] + 25
and is graphed in the accompanying figure.
b. About how many degrees per day is the temperature increasing when it is increasing at its fastest?
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Diagonals If x, y, and z are lengths of the edges of a rectangular box, then the common length of the box’s diagonals is s = √(x² + y² + z²).
b. How is ds/dt related to dy/dt and dz/dt if x is constant?
Generalizing the Product Rule The Derivative Product Rule gives the formula
d/dx (uv) = u (dv/dx) + (du/dx) v
for the derivative of the product uv of two differentiable functions of x.
b. What is the formula for the derivative of the product u₁u₂u₃u₄ of four differentiable functions of x?
b. Show that
f(x) = { x² sin(1/x), x ≠ 0
0, x = 0
is differentiable at x = 0 and find f′(0).