Consider the function
f(x) = { x² cos(2/x), x ≠ 0
0, x = 0
b. Determine f' for x ≠ 0.
Consider the function
f(x) = { x² cos(2/x), x ≠ 0
0, x = 0
b. Determine f' for x ≠ 0.
Right circular cylinder The total surface area S of a right circular cylinder is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = 2πr² + 2πrh.
b. How is dS/dt related to dh/dt if r is constant?
Computer Explorations
Use a CAS to perform the following steps in Exercises 55–62.
b. Using implicit differentiation, find a formula for the derivative dy/dx and evaluate it at the given point P.
x√(1 + 2y) + y = x², P(1,0)
Diagonals If x, y, and z are lengths of the edges of a rectangular box, then the common length of the box’s diagonals is s = √(x² + y² + z²).
b. How is ds/dt related to dy/dt and dz/dt if x is constant?
Generalizing the Product Rule The Derivative Product Rule gives the formula
d/dx (uv) = u (dv/dx) + (du/dx) v
for the derivative of the product uv of two differentiable functions of x.
b. What is the formula for the derivative of the product u₁u₂u₃u₄ of four differentiable functions of x?
Area The area A of a triangle with sides of lengths a and b enclosing an angle of measure θ is
A = (1/2) ab sinθ.
b. How is dA/dt related to dθ/dt and da/dt if only b is constant?