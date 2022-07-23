In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.
y = (1 / x³), (−2, −1/8)
In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.
y = (1 / x³), (−2, −1/8)
Theory and Examples
The equations in Exercises 49 and 50 give the position s = f(t) of a body moving on a coordinate line (s in meters, t in seconds). Find the body’s velocity, speed, acceleration, and jerk at time t = π/4 sec.
s = 2 − 2 sin t
For Exercises 55 and 56, evaluate each limit by first converting each to a derivative at a particular x-value.
lim (x → 1) (x⁵⁰ − 1) / (x − 1)
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the volume V = x³ of a cube when the edge lengths change from x₀ to x₀ + dx
Graphs
Match the functions graphed in Exercises 27–30 with the derivatives graphed in the accompanying figures (a)–(d).
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Is there a value of c that will make
f(x) = { (sin²(3x)) / x², x ≠ 0
c, x = 0
continuous at x = 0? Give reasons for your answer.