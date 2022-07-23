Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x⁵ - 0.125x² + 0.25x
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x⁵ - 0.125x² + 0.25x
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the volume V = x³ of a cube when the edge lengths change from x₀ to x₀ + dx
Normal lines parallel to a line Find the normal lines to the curve xy + 2x – y = 0 that are parallel to the line 2x + y = 0.
In Exercises 19–22, find the slope of the curve at the point indicated.
y = (x − 1) / (x + 1), x = 0
Graphs
Match the functions graphed in Exercises 27–30 with the derivatives graphed in the accompanying figures (a)–(d).
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Is there a value of c that will make
f(x) = { (sin²(3x)) / x², x ≠ 0
c, x = 0
continuous at x = 0? Give reasons for your answer.