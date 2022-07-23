Find y⁽⁴⁾ = d⁴y/dx⁴ if:
b. y = 9 cos x
Find y⁽⁴⁾ = d⁴y/dx⁴ if:
b. y = 9 cos x
Temperatures in Fairbanks, Alaska The graph in the accompanying figure shows the average Fahrenheit temperature in Fairbanks, Alaska, during a typical 365-day year. The equation that approximates the temperature on day x is
y = 37 sin[(2π/365)(x − 101)] + 25
and is graphed in the accompanying figure.
b. About how many degrees per day is the temperature increasing when it is increasing at its fastest?
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Right circular cylinder The total surface area S of a right circular cylinder is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = 2πr² + 2πrh.
b. How is dS/dt related to dh/dt if r is constant?
Generalizing the Product Rule The Derivative Product Rule gives the formula
d/dx (uv) = u (dv/dx) + (du/dx) v
for the derivative of the product uv of two differentiable functions of x.
b. What is the formula for the derivative of the product u₁u₂u₃u₄ of four differentiable functions of x?
Tolerance
b. About how accurately must the tank’s exterior diameter be measured to calculate the amount of paint it will take to paint the side of the tank to within 5% of the true amount?
b. Show that
f(x) = { x² sin(1/x), x ≠ 0
0, x = 0
is differentiable at x = 0 and find f′(0).