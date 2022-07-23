For what value or values of the constant m, if any, is
ƒ(x) = { sin 2x, x ≤ 0
{ mx, x > 0
a. continuous at x = 0?
b. differentiable at x = 0?
Give reasons for your answers.
For what value or values of the constant m, if any, is
ƒ(x) = { sin 2x, x ≤ 0
{ mx, x > 0
a. continuous at x = 0?
b. differentiable at x = 0?
Give reasons for your answers.
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = x√(1 − x²)
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the lateral surface area S = 2πrh of a right circular cylinder when the height changes from h₀ to h₀ + dh and the radius does not change
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = ((u − 1) / (u + 1))², u = g(x) = (1 / x²) − 1, x = −1
Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
3 + sin y = y – x³
Free-Fall Applications
Free fall on Mars and Jupiter The equations for free fall at the surfaces of Mars and Jupiter (s in meters, t in seconds) are s = 1.86t² on Mars and s = 11.44t² on Jupiter. How long does it take a rock falling from rest to reach a velocity of 27.8 m/sec (about 100 km/h) on each planet?