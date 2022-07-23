Textbook Question
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = x√(1 − x²)
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Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = x√(1 − x²)
The eight curve Find the slopes of the curve y⁴ = y² – x² at the two points shown here.
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the lateral surface area S = 2πrh of a right circular cylinder when the height changes from h₀ to h₀ + dh and the radius does not change
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = ((u − 1) / (u + 1))², u = g(x) = (1 / x²) − 1, x = −1
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = sin²(πt − 2)
Derivatives
In Exercises 23–26, find dr/dθ.
r = (1 + sec θ) sin θ