Textbook Question
For what value or values of the constant m, if any, is
ƒ(x) = { sin 2x, x ≤ 0
{ mx, x > 0
a. continuous at x = 0?
b. differentiable at x = 0?
Give reasons for your answers.
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For what value or values of the constant m, if any, is
ƒ(x) = { sin 2x, x ≤ 0
{ mx, x > 0
a. continuous at x = 0?
b. differentiable at x = 0?
Give reasons for your answers.
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r = (1 + sec θ) sin θ