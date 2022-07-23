Textbook Question
Find an equation of the straight line having slope 1/4 that is tangent to the curve y = √x.
225
views
Find an equation of the straight line having slope 1/4 that is tangent to the curve y = √x.
Find dy/dt when x = 1 if y = x² + 7x − 5 and dx/dt = ¹/₃.
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = √(3t + (√2 + √(1 − t)))
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
p = √(3 − t)
A growing sand pile Sand falls from a conveyor belt at the rate of 10 m³/min onto the top of a conical pile. The height of the pile is always three-eighths of the base diameter. How fast are the (a) height and (b) radius changing when the pile is 4 m high? Answer in centimeters per minute.
If r + s² + v³ = 12, dr/dt = 4, and ds/dt = –3, find dv/dt when r = 3 and s = 1.