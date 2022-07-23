Textbook Question
Find dy/dt when x = 1 if y = x² + 7x − 5 and dx/dt = ¹/₃.
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Find dy/dt when x = 1 if y = x² + 7x − 5 and dx/dt = ¹/₃.
Theory and Examples
Intersecting normal line The line that is normal to the curve x² + 2xy – 3y² = 0 at (1,1) intersects the curve at what other point?
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = √(3t + (√2 + √(1 − t)))
Finding Derivative Functions and Values
Using the definition, calculate the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–6. Then find the values of the derivatives as specified.
g(t) = 1/t²; g′(−1), g′(2), g′(√3)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
p = √(3 − t)
If r + s² + v³ = 12, dr/dt = 4, and ds/dt = –3, find dv/dt when r = 3 and s = 1.