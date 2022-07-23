Find dy/dt when x = 1 if y = x² + 7x − 5 and dx/dt = ¹/₃.
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = √(3t + (√2 + √(1 − t)))
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Key Concepts
Chain Rule
Derivative of Square Root Function
Implicit Differentiation
Theory and Examples
Intersecting normal line The line that is normal to the curve x² + 2xy – 3y² = 0 at (1,1) intersects the curve at what other point?
Finding Derivative Functions and Values
Using the definition, calculate the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–6. Then find the values of the derivatives as specified.
g(t) = 1/t²; g′(−1), g′(2), g′(√3)
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x⁴ + sin y = x³y²
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
p = √(3 − t)
A growing sand pile Sand falls from a conveyor belt at the rate of 10 m³/min onto the top of a conical pile. The height of the pile is always three-eighths of the base diameter. How fast are the (a) height and (b) radius changing when the pile is 4 m high? Answer in centimeters per minute.