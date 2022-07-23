In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = √(3t + (√2 + √(1 − t)))
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = √(3t + (√2 + √(1 − t)))
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x⁴ + sin y = x³y²
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 17–28.
y = ((x + 1)(x + 2)) / ((x − 1)(x − 2))
Suppose that functions ƒ(x) and g(x) and their first derivatives have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
x ƒ(x) g(x) ƒ'(x) g'(x)
0 1 1 -3 1/2
1 3 5 1/2 -4
Find the first derivatives of the following combinations at the given value of x.
a. 6ƒ(x) - g(x), x = 1
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
p = √(3 − t)
A growing sand pile Sand falls from a conveyor belt at the rate of 10 m³/min onto the top of a conical pile. The height of the pile is always three-eighths of the base diameter. How fast are the (a) height and (b) radius changing when the pile is 4 m high? Answer in centimeters per minute.