Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
csc x cot x
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
csc x cot x
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
(3/2)√x
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
g(x) = (x − 2) / (x²−1), 0 ≤ x < 1
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
a. What are the critical points of f?
f′(x) = 1− 4/x², x ≠ 0
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
−πsin πx
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
a. What are the critical points of f?
f′(x) = x(x − 1)