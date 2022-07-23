Applications
Liftoff from Earth A rocket lifts off the surface of Earth with a constant acceleration of 20 m/sec². How fast will the rocket be going 1 min later?
Applications
Liftoff from Earth A rocket lifts off the surface of Earth with a constant acceleration of 20 m/sec². How fast will the rocket be going 1 min later?
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.
f(x) = √(x(1 − x)), [0, 1]
Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
g(t) = √t + √(1 + t) − 4, (0, ∞)
93. The accompanying figure shows a portion of the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x). At each of the five labeled points, classify y' and \(\y\)'' as positive, negative, or zero.
" style="" width="254">
32. Answer Exercise 31 if one piece is bent into a square and the other into a circle.
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Give a brief reason why.
∫−15(x + 3)² / (x − 2)⁴ dx = ((x + 3)/(x − 2))³ + C