Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.3.35
Chapter 4, Problem 4.3.35

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 19–40:


a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.


b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.


f(x) = (x² − 3) / (x − 2), x ≠ 2

Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine where the function \( f(x) = \frac{x^2 - 3}{x - 2} \) is increasing or decreasing, first find its derivative \( f'(x) \). Use the quotient rule: \( f'(x) = \frac{(x - 2)(2x) - (x^2 - 3)(1)}{(x - 2)^2} \). Simplify the expression to find \( f'(x) \).
Set \( f'(x) = 0 \) to find critical points. Solve the equation \( (x - 2)(2x) - (x^2 - 3) = 0 \) to find the values of \( x \) where the derivative is zero. These are potential points where the function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa.
Determine the sign of \( f'(x) \) on the intervals defined by the critical points and the point where the function is undefined (\( x = 2 \)). Choose test points in each interval to evaluate the sign of \( f'(x) \). If \( f'(x) > 0 \), the function is increasing; if \( f'(x) < 0 \), the function is decreasing.
Identify the local extrema by evaluating \( f(x) \) at the critical points found in step 2. A change from positive to negative in \( f'(x) \) indicates a local maximum, while a change from negative to positive indicates a local minimum.
Summarize the intervals of increase and decrease, and list any local extrema along with their locations. Remember to exclude \( x = 2 \) from the domain of the function, as it is undefined there.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative and Critical Points

The derivative of a function provides information about its rate of change. To find where a function is increasing or decreasing, calculate its derivative and identify critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined. These points help determine intervals of increase or decrease by testing the sign of the derivative in each interval.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points

Intervals of Increase and Decrease

Once critical points are identified, determine the intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing. This involves testing the sign of the derivative in each interval between critical points. A positive derivative indicates the function is increasing, while a negative derivative indicates it is decreasing.
Recommended video:
07:32
Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing

Local Extrema

Local extrema refer to the local maximum or minimum values of a function. These occur at critical points where the derivative changes sign. A change from positive to negative indicates a local maximum, while a change from negative to positive indicates a local minimum. Evaluating the function at these points confirms the extrema.
Recommended video:
05:58
Finding Extrema Graphically
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Applications


Liftoff from Earth A rocket lifts off the surface of Earth with a constant acceleration of 20 m/sec². How fast will the rocket be going 1 min later?

19
views
Textbook Question

Checking the Mean Value Theorem


Which of the functions in Exercises 7–12 satisfy the hypotheses of the Mean Value Theorem on the given interval, and which do not? Give reasons for your answers.


f(x) = √(x(1 − x)), [0, 1]

188
views
Textbook Question

Roots (Zeros)


Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.


g(t) = √t + √(1 + t) − 4, (0, ∞)

176
views
Textbook Question

93. The accompanying figure shows a portion of the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x). At each of the five labeled points, classify y' and \(\y\)'' as positive, negative, or zero.

" style="" width="254">

236
views
Textbook Question

32. Answer Exercise 31 if one piece is bent into a square and the other into a circle.

126
views
Textbook Question

Checking Antiderivative Formulas


Right, or wrong? Give a brief reason why.


∫−15(x + 3)² / (x − 2)⁴ dx = ((x + 3)/(x − 2))³ + C

28
views