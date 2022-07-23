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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.79
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.79

Initial Value Problems


Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.


dr/dθ = −π sin (πθ), r(0) = 0

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Textbook Question

Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.

8. y = 2cosx - √2x, -π≤x≤3π/2

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Textbook Question

10. Catching rainwater A 1125 ft^3 open-top rectangular tank with a square base x ft on a side and y ft deep is to be built with its top flush with the ground to catch runoff water. The costs associated with the tank involve not only the material from which the tank is made but also an excavation charge proportional to the product xy.

a. If the total cost is c=5(x^2+4xy) + 10xy, what values of x and y will minimize it?

b. Give a possible scenario for the cost function in part (a).

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Textbook Question

Finding Extrema from Graphs


In Exercises 7–10, find the absolute extreme values and where they occur.


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Textbook Question

Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.

82. y' = sin t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π

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Textbook Question

99. In Exercises 99 and 100, the graph of f' is given. Determine x-values corresponding to inflection points for the graph of f.

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Textbook Question

Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals


In Exercises 37–40, find the function’s absolute maximum and minimum values and say where they occur.


g(θ) = θ³ᐟ⁵, −32 ≤ θ ≤ 1

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