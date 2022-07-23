Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
8. y = 2cosx - √2x, -π≤x≤3π/2
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.
8. y = 2cosx - √2x, -π≤x≤3π/2
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 11–14, match the table with a graph.
Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
82. y' = sin t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
99. In Exercises 99 and 100, the graph of f' is given. Determine x-values corresponding to inflection points for the graph of f.
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dr/dθ = −π sin (πθ), r(0) = 0
Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals
In Exercises 37–40, find the function’s absolute maximum and minimum values and say where they occur.
g(θ) = θ³ᐟ⁵, −32 ≤ θ ≤ 1