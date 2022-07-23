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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.7.7a
Chapter 4, Problem 4.7.7a

Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
(3/2)√x

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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

csc x cot x

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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 63 and 64, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f has domain (-2, 2).


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a. Either use the graph to determine which intervals f is increasing on and which intervals f is decreasing on, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.

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Textbook Question

Analyzing Functions from Derivatives


Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:


a. What are the critical points of f?


f′(x) = (x − 1)²(x + 2)

172
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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 41–52:


a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.


g(x) = (x − 2) / (x²−1), 0 ≤ x < 1

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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

−πsin πx

29
views
Textbook Question

Analyzing Functions from Derivatives


Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:


a. What are the critical points of f?


f′(x) = x(x − 1)

149
views