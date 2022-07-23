Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
iii. y = x³ − 3x² + 4 = (x + 1)(x − 2)²
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
iii. y = x³ − 3x² + 4 = (x + 1)(x − 2)²
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
iv. y = x³ − 33x² + 216x = x(x - 9)(x − 24)
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
csc x cot x
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
(3/2)√x
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
g(x) = (x − 2) / (x²−1), 0 ≤ x < 1
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
i. y = x² − 4