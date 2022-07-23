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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 4.3.51a
Chapter 4, Problem 4.3.51a

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 41–52:


a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.


g(x) = (x − 2) / (x²−1), 0 ≤ x < 1

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, find the derivative of the function g(x) = \( \frac{x - 2}{x^2 - 1} \). Use the quotient rule, which states that if you have a function \( \frac{u}{v} \), its derivative is \( \frac{u'v - uv'}{v^2} \). Here, \( u = x - 2 \) and \( v = x^2 - 1 \).
Calculate the derivatives: \( u' = 1 \) and \( v' = 2x \). Substitute these into the quotient rule formula to find \( g'(x) \).
Set the derivative \( g'(x) \) equal to zero to find critical points. Solve the equation \( \frac{(x^2 - 1) - (x - 2)(2x)}{(x^2 - 1)^2} = 0 \) to find the values of x where the derivative is zero.
Check the critical points and endpoints within the domain \( 0 \leq x < 1 \) to determine if they are local extrema. Evaluate the function g(x) at these points.
Use the first or second derivative test to classify the critical points as local minima, maxima, or neither. The first derivative test involves checking the sign of \( g'(x) \) around the critical points, while the second derivative test involves evaluating \( g''(x) \) at the critical points.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Local Extrema

Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum within a specific interval. To identify these points, one typically examines the function's derivative to find critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined, and then uses the second derivative test or other methods to determine the nature of these points.
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Finding Extrema Graphically

Critical Points

Critical points are values of x where the derivative of a function is either zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local extrema. To find them, calculate the derivative of the function and solve for x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist. Analyzing these points helps in determining the behavior of the function around them.
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Critical Points

Domain Restrictions

Domain restrictions define the set of x-values for which a function is considered. In this problem, the domain is 0 ≤ x < 1, meaning the function is only analyzed within this interval. Understanding domain restrictions is crucial as they limit where extrema can occur and affect the behavior of the function, especially near boundaries or points of discontinuity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Roots (Zeros)


a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.


iii. y = x³ − 3x² + 4 = (x + 1)(x − 2)²

191
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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

csc x cot x

28
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Textbook Question

Identifying Extrema


In Exercises 63 and 64, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f has domain (-2, 2).


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a. Either use the graph to determine which intervals f is increasing on and which intervals f is decreasing on, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.

170
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Textbook Question

Finding Antiderivatives

In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.

(3/2)√x

15
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Textbook Question

Analyzing Functions from Derivatives


Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:


a. What are the critical points of f?


f′(x) = (x − 1)²(x + 2)

172
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Textbook Question

Roots (Zeros)


a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.


i. y = x² − 4

231
views