Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.
a. y' = 1 / 2√x
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.
a. y' = 1 / 2√x
Graphs and Graphing
Graph the curves in Exercises 33–42.
y = 𝓍³ (8―𝓍 )
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.
r'(θ) = 8 − csc²θ, P(π/4, 0)
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.
a. y′ = −1 / x²
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.
g'(x) = 1 / x² + 2x, P(−1, 1)
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.
c. y' = sin (2t) + cos (t/2)