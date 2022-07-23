Graphing Techniques

Graphing techniques involve plotting key points, such as intercepts and turning points, and understanding the shape and symmetry of the graph. For y = x³(8−x), one should consider the roots, the behavior as x approaches infinity, and any symmetry. The function is symmetric about the y-axis, and its end behavior is determined by the highest degree term, −x⁴, indicating the graph falls to negative infinity as x approaches positive or negative infinity.