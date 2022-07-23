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Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 4 - Applications of DerivativesProblem 37
Chapter 4, Problem 37

Graphs and Graphing


Graph the curves in Exercises 33–42.


y = 𝓍³ (8―𝓍 )

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function to be graphed: \( y = x^3 (8 - x) \). This is a polynomial function, which can be expanded to \( y = 8x^3 - x^4 \).
Determine the critical points by finding the derivative of the function and setting it equal to zero. The derivative is \( y' = \frac{d}{dx}(8x^3 - x^4) = 24x^2 - 4x^3 \). Set \( 24x^2 - 4x^3 = 0 \) and solve for \( x \).
Factor the derivative: \( 4x^2(6 - x) = 0 \). This gives the critical points \( x = 0 \) and \( x = 6 \).
Evaluate the function at the critical points and endpoints to determine the behavior of the graph. Calculate \( y(0) \), \( y(6) \), and consider the behavior as \( x \to \pm \infty \).
Analyze the intervals determined by the critical points to understand where the function is increasing or decreasing. Use the first derivative test on intervals \((-\infty, 0)\), \((0, 6)\), and \((6, \infty)\) to determine the nature of each critical point (local maxima, minima, or saddle point).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Functions

A polynomial function is an expression consisting of variables and coefficients, involving only the operations of addition, subtraction, multiplication, and non-negative integer exponents. The given function y = x³(8−x) is a polynomial of degree 4, which can be expanded to y = 8x³ − x⁴. Understanding the behavior of polynomial functions, such as end behavior and turning points, is crucial for graphing them.
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Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Factoring and Roots

Factoring involves expressing a polynomial as a product of its factors, which can help identify the roots or zeros of the function. For y = x³(8−x), the roots are x = 0 and x = 8, where the graph intersects the x-axis. These roots are essential for sketching the graph, as they indicate where the function changes sign and crosses the axis.
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Graphing Techniques

Graphing techniques involve plotting key points, such as intercepts and turning points, and understanding the shape and symmetry of the graph. For y = x³(8−x), one should consider the roots, the behavior as x approaches infinity, and any symmetry. The function is symmetric about the y-axis, and its end behavior is determined by the highest degree term, −x⁴, indicating the graph falls to negative infinity as x approaches positive or negative infinity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.


r'(t) = sec t tan t − 1, P(0, 0)

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Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.


a. y' = 1 / 2√x

196
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Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.


r'(θ) = 8 − csc²θ, P(π/4, 0)

189
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.

36. y = (x³ + x - 2) / (x - x²)

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Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.


g'(x) = 1 / x² + 2x, P(−1, 1)

257
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Textbook Question

Finding Functions from Derivatives


In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.


c. y' = sin (2t) + cos (t/2)

196
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