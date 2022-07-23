Graphs and Graphing
Graph the curves in Exercises 33–42.
y = 𝓍³ (8―𝓍 )
Graphs and Graphing
Graph the curves in Exercises 33–42.
y = 𝓍³ (8―𝓍 )
Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 41–44 give the velocity v = ds/dt and initial position of an object moving along a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
v = sin πt, s(0) = 0
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.
r'(θ) = 8 − csc²θ, P(π/4, 0)
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.
g'(x) = 1 / x² + 2x, P(−1, 1)
Graphs and Graphing
Graph the curves in Exercises 33–42.
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y = 𝓍√4 ― 𝓍²
Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 41–44 give the velocity v = ds/dt and initial position of an object moving along a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
v = 9.8t + 5, s(0) = 10