Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.
r'(t) = sec t tan t − 1, P(0, 0)
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.
r'(t) = sec t tan t − 1, P(0, 0)
Graphs and Graphing
Graph the curves in Exercises 33–42.
y = 𝓍³ (8―𝓍 )
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
36. y = (x³ + x - 2) / (x - x²)
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.
g'(x) = 1 / x² + 2x, P(−1, 1)
Graphs and Graphing
Graph the curves in Exercises 33–42.
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y = 𝓍√4 ― 𝓍²
Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 41–44 give the velocity v = ds/dt and initial position of an object moving along a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
v = 9.8t + 5, s(0) = 10