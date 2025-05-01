Problem 4.3.50a
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
f(x) = √(x² − 2x − 3), 3 ≤ x < ∞
Problem 4.3.59a
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = csc²x − 2cot x, 0 < x < π
Problem 4.5.53a
53. Distance between two ships At noon, ship A was 12 nautical miles due north of ship B. Ship A was sailing south at 12 knots (nautical miles per hour; a nautical mile is 2000 yd) and continued to do so all day. Ship B was sailing east at 8 knots and continued to do so all day.
a. Start counting time with t=0 at noon and express the distance s between the ships as a function of t.
Problem 4.3.5a
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
a. What are the critical points of f?
f′(x) = (x − 1)(x + 2)(x − 3)
Problem 4.7.1a
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
2x
Problem 4.7.9a
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
(2/3)x⁻¹ᐟ³
Problem 4.3.44a
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
g(x) = −x² − 6x − 9,−4 ≤ x < ∞
Problem 4.7.15a
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
csc x cot x
Problem 4.5.20a
20.The U.S. Postal Service will accept a box for domestic shipment only if the sum of its length and girth (distance around) does not exceed 108 in. a.What dimensions will give a box with a square end the largest possible volume?
Problem 4.3.68a
Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local minimum at (1, 1) and a local maximum at (3, 3).
Problem 4.3.43a
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
g(x) = x² − 4x + 4, 1 ≤ x < ∞
Problem 4.3.46a
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
f(t) = t³ − 3t², −∞ < t ≤ 3
Problem 4.3.63a
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 63 and 64, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f has domain (-2, 2).
a. Either use the graph to determine which intervals f is increasing on and which intervals f is decreasing on, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.
Problem 4.7.101a
Finding displacement from an antiderivative of velocity
a. Suppose that the velocity of a body moving along the s-axis is
ds/dt = v = 9.8t − 3.
i. Find the body’s displacement over the time interval from t = 1 to t = 3 given that s = 5 when t = 0.
Problem 4.2.15ai
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
i. y = x² − 4
Problem 4.2.15aiii
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
iii. y = x³ − 3x² + 4 = (x + 1)(x − 2)²
Problem 4.2.15aiv
Roots (Zeros)
a. Plot the zeros of each polynomial on a line together with the zeros of its first derivative.
iv. y = x³ − 33x² + 216x = x(x - 9)(x − 24)
Problem 4.1.51b
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = (x − 2)²ᐟ³.
b. Show that the only local extreme value of f occurs at x = 2.
Problem 4.7.63b
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫xsinx dx = -x cos x + C
Problem 4.7.65b
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Right, or wrong? Say which for each formula and give a brief reason for each answer.
∫3(2x + 1)² dx = (2x + 1)³ + C
Problem 4.7.8b
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
1/(3³√x)
Problem 4.5.17b
[Technology Exercise] 17. Designing a suitcase A 24-in.-by-36-in. sheet of cardboard is folded in half to form a 24-in.-by-18-in. rectangle as shown in the accompanying figure. Then four congruent squares of side length x are cut from the corners of the folded rectangle. The sheet is unfolded, and the six tabs are folded up to form a box with sides and a lid.
b. Find the domain of V for the problem situation and graph V over this domain.
Problem 4.3.25b
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(r) = 3r³ + 16r
Problem 4.4.114b
114. Parabolas
b. When is the parabola concave up? Concave down?
Problem 4.3.1b
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
b. On what open intervals is f increasing or decreasing?
f′(x) = x(x − 1)
Problem 4.7.6b
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
1 / 2x³
Problem 4.5.16b
[Technology Exercise] 16. Designing a box with a lid A piece of cardboard measures 10 in. by 15 in. Two equal squares are removed from the corners of a 10-in. side as shown in the figure. Two equal rectangles are removed from the other corners so that the tabs can be folded to form a rectangular box with lid.
b. Find the domain of V for the problem situation and graph V over this domain.
Problem 4.3.23b
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(θ) = 3θ² − 4θ³
Problem 4.1.52b
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
b. Does f'(3) exist?
Problem 4.1.60b
Theory and Examples
Cubic functions Consider the cubic function f(x) = ax³ + bx² + cx + d.
b. How many local extreme values can f have?
Ch. 4 - Applications of Derivatives
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