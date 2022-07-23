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Ch. 5 - Integrals
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 5 - IntegralsProblem 5.PE.21
Chapter 5, Problem 5.PE.21

Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y² = 4x, y = 4x - 2

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Textbook Question

If ∫₀² ƒ(x) dx = π, ∫₀² 7g(x) dx = 7, and ∫₀¹ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.


b. ∫₁² g(x) dx

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–14, find the total area of the region between the graph of f and the x-axis.

ƒ(x) = 5 - 5x²/³, -1 ≤ x ≤ 8

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Textbook Question

           10           10

Suppose that Σ aₖ = -2 and Σ bₖ = 25. Find the value of

           k = 1          k = 1


  10

a. Σ aₖ/4

  k = 1

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Textbook Question

Evaluating Definite Integrals


Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.


∫₋₁¹ (3x² - 4x + 7)dx

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–46.


∫(2θ + 1 + 2 cos (2θ + 1))dθ

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