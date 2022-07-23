Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
89. ∫₀¹ 2^(−θ) dθ
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
89. ∫₀¹ 2^(−θ) dθ
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
19. y = (sech θ)(1-ln(sech θ))
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
14. lim (t → 0) sin 5t / 2t
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = ln(3te^(-t))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
101. ∫ (log₁₀x / x) dx
Suppose that the differentiable function y = f(x) has an inverse and that the graph of f passes through the point (2, 4) and has a slope of 1/3 there. Find the value of df⁻¹/dx at x = 4.