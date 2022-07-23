Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
19. y = (sech θ)(1-ln(sech θ))
22
views
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
19. y = (sech θ)(1-ln(sech θ))
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = ln(3te^(-t))
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
19. lim (θ → π/6) (sin θ - 1/2) / (θ - π/6)
Suppose that the differentiable function y = f(x) has an inverse and that the graph of f passes through the point (2, 4) and has a slope of 1/3 there. Find the value of df⁻¹/dx at x = 4.
11. Show that if positive functions f(x) and g(x) grow at the same rate as x→∞, then f=O(g) and g=O(f).
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
21. y=arccos(x²)