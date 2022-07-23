5. e^(2t)-3e^t = 0
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.103
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
103. ∫₁⁴ (ln 2 · log₂x / x) dx
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question
40
views
Textbook Question
130. Use the identity arccot(u)=π/2 - arctan(u) to derive the formula for the derivative of arccot(u) in Table 7.4 from the formula for the derivative of arctan(u).
32
views
Textbook Question
132. What is special about the functions
f(x) = arcsin((1/√(x²+1)) and g(x)=arctan(1/x)?
Explain.
26
views
Textbook Question
135. Find the area of the “triangular” region in the first quadrant that is bounded above by the curve y = e^(2x), below by the curve y = e^x, and on the right by the line x = ln(3).
23
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
27. y = θ(sin(lnθ) + cos(lnθ))
22
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
23. y = (x²+1)sech(ln x)
(Hint: Before differentiating, express in terms of exponentials and simplify.)
21
views