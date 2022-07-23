Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 111–114.
111. ∫₁^(ln x) (1 / t) dt,x > 1
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 111–114.
111. ∫₁^(ln x) (1 / t) dt,x > 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
95. ∫₂⁴ x^(2x) (1 + ln x) dx
137. Find a curve through the origin in the xy-plane whose length from x = 0 to x = 1 is L = ∫ from 0 to 1 of sqrt(1 + (1/4)e^x) dx.
In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
126. eʸ = y^(ln x)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
25. y = ln(ln(x))
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
7. lim (x → 2) (x - 2) / (x² - 4)