Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
71. y = log₂(5θ)
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In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
71. y = log₂(5θ)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
55. ∫dx/(2√x + 2x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫(from ln4 to ln9)e^(x/2)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫ 2t e^(-t²) dt
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
85. y = log₂(8t^(ln 2))
7. Order the following functions from slowest growing to fastest growing as x→∞.
a. e^x
b. x^x
c. (ln x)^x
d. e^(x/2)