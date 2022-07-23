Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(θ)(sinθ + cosθ)
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In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(θ)(sinθ + cosθ)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫ (e^(√r) / √r) dr
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 55–58.
55. dy/dt = e^t sin(e^t − 2),y(ln 2) = 0
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
41. y= x arcsin(x) + √(1-x²)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
18. y = t√(ln t)
43. Surrounding medium of unknown temperature A pan of warm water (46°C) was put in a refrigerator. Ten minutes later, the water’s temperature was 39°C; 10 min after that, it was 33°C. Use Newton’s Law of Cooling to estimate how cold the refrigerator was.